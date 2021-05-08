The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 1,145.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 174,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $183.01 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.