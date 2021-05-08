The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

