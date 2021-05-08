The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Downgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske cut shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DDRLF remained flat at $$41.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

About The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.