The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

FRA:ADS traded up €21.80 ($25.65) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €280.60 ($330.12). 1,696,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €270.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €279.61. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

