The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $371.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

