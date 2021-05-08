The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $170.79.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

