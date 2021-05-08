The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.23.

Shares of HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $339.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

