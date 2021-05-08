The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$77.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.60 million.

The Joint stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 125,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,534. The Joint has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $768.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,504.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

