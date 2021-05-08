The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.88

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.88 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 88.90 ($1.16). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 88.90 ($1.16), with a volume of 6,599 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About The Quarto Group (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

