The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Cowen raised their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $38,359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,720,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $11,119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 563,946 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

