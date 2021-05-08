The Sandbox Hits Market Cap of $382.84 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $382.84 million and approximately $57.38 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

