The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.11. 333,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,439. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240 in the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.