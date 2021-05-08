The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in The Southern by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

