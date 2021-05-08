The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Trading Down 6.7%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 708,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,705,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Several research analysts have commented on SPRWF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down previously from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

About The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

