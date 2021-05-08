The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells $538,955.74 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TKR opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $91.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 16,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

