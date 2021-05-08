The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Given New $95.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $91.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,100,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,484.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,331,753 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

