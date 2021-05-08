The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($19.47) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,236.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 986.70. The Vitec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company has a market cap of £687.08 million and a PE ratio of -128.45.

In related news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of The Vitec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, for a total transaction of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

