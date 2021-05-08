The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

