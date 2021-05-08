The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

