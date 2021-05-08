TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Earnings Results

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.09. 13,194,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,368,902. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

