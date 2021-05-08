Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,015. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day moving average is $476.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

