Thunder Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $122.22 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020256 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00269369 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

