Tierion Trading Up 1,469.5% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Tierion has a total market cap of $62.56 million and $56,884.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 1,469.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

