Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.