Tornado Reaches Market Capitalization of $645,649.96 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $107.61 or 0.00182156 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $645,649.96 and $632,755.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00252280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 491.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.01145775 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00032433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.82 or 0.00734360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,905.72 or 0.99713578 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

