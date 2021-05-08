Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.63.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

