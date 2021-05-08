Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TIH opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$61.09 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The stock has a market cap of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.08.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.