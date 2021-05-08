Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 2,230 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Toshihiko Fukuzawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.11 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

