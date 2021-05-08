TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TPI Composites updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

TPIC stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.36.

In other news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

