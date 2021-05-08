Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,973 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $34,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 53.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 217,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

