Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 629,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

LBTYA opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

