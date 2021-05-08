Traders Purchase Large Volume of Natera Call Options (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,368% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at $47,032,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

