Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trainline has an average rating of Hold.

Get Trainline alerts:

OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Trainline has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.