Tranche Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $366,292.00 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001673 BTC on exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $366,292.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

