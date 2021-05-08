Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Shares of TT opened at $183.68 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

