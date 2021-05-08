Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $810,000.

DFAI stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

