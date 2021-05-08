Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 29,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 62,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

