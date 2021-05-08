Tranquility Partners LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 107,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 149,008 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,990 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

