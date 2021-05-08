Tranquility Partners LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

