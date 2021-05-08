Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,726 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $334.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

