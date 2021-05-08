Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $21.90. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 2,009 shares.

The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $818,754. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

