Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

TMICY stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.