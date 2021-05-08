Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Earnings Results

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Trevena stock remained flat at $$1.63 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trevena in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trevena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

