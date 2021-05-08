Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 238,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

