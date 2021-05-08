TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriMas reported year-over-year improvement in first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings and revenues. Both the metrics also beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between 50 cents and 57 cents for the current quarter. The mid-point of the guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 24%. Its Packaging group will benefit from increasing demand for personal hygiene products, home and industrial cleaning, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, weak performance in the aerospace segment due to lower air travel amid the pandemic, and lower steel cylinder demand that is impacting sales in the Specialty Products remain headwinds. Nevertheless, cost control efforts, acquisitions and a strong pipeline of both product and process innovation will drive results.”

Shares of TRS opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. TriMas has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TriMas during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

