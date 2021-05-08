Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Trinity Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 152,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,488. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,460,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

