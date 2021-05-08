TriumphX (TRIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,771.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 448.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $36,771.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 59.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.00793970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00103735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.12 or 0.09512740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044049 BTC.

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

