TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueCar updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,377. The company has a market capitalization of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,899.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

