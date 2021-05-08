TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

