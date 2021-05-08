Truist Boosts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $56.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price raised by Truist from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock valued at $61,933,661. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.